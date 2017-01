COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are investigating in the 2100 block of Templeton Gap Road after they received reports of an active shooter in the area Wednesday afternoon.

CSPD and CSFD are on scene. Police say at this time there is no evidence of any activity.

Mann Middle School and Stratton Elementary are on lockdown. Stratton has dismissed students, but Mann has not at this time.

A shelter is in place at both schools, according to District 11.

