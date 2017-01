COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Office of Emergency Management is offering places for residents to dispose of fallen trees and spoiled food from this week’s windstorms.

Food disposal

Food may be taken to El Paso County Household Hazardous Waste, 3255 Akers Drive (near Carefree and Marksheffel), for FREE disposal.

If your refrigerator was without power for two hours or more, check its contents. Experts recommend discarding any food that has been over 41 degrees for more than four hours or has an unusual odor, color or texture – or any food that looks suspicious.

Slash disposal

Tree and vegetation debris–slash–may be taken to these locations for a minimal fee or a donation.

Rocky Top Recycling

1775 East Las Vegas Street (near the Interstate 25 and Highway 24 interchange)

719-579-9103

$10 per load weekdays OR free with non-perishable food donation on Saturdays only from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Don’s Garden Shop

6001 East Platte Avenue (near Platte and Powers)

719-591-1040

$6 per cubic yard or $18 per truckload

Pioneer Sand

8335 Vollmer Road (northeast of Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road)

719-495-8858

$10 per load, any size

Cleanup assistance is available for elderly, disabled, and low-income residents, and for residents with special circumstances requiring help. Call the El Paso County Office of Emergency Management call center at 719-575-8888 for more information. Check with your insurance company first to see if damages are covered or assistance is provided.

