COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thousands are still without power Tuesday morning after a windstorm hit Colorado Springs Monday, knocking down power lines across the city.

As of 8 a.m., Colorado Springs Utilities employees are working on 205 outages across the city. About 3,200 customers are without power.

Crews are continuing to assess damage and restore power. Crews from outside the utilities department are lending a hand as well.

There’s no word on when the power will be restored.