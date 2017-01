PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are asking for your help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Joshua Martinez was last seen toward the end of school hours Tuesday, January 10 at Roncalli Middle School. Authorities say he never got on the bus after school to go home.

Martinez is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He is reported to have red hair, not blue as the accompanying photo shows.

If you have any information on Martinez’s whereabouts, call the Pueblo Police Department immediately at 719-553-2502