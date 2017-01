COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — College can cost a hefty price, but one local high school is helping students get around it.

“A lot of the stuff we get to do here, you would never do, like an Eliza test. You don’t even hear about that in high school. So, being able to even conduct one is something that’s interesting. We get to do fetal pig dissections, heart dissections, learning about the different chambers, how it runs through the body,” said Xavier Martinez, a senior at MHS.

It’s through Project Lead the Way – a national program that gives students a hands-on experience in the medical field, while also earning college credit.

“Kids are able, after their senior year, during the summer of their junior year, they can go get their CNA license, they can start working in hospice care and just getting exposed to those things in a hospital or in a local community industry,” said Brett Humphrey, a biomedical teacher at MHS.

Students can take biomed classes all throughout high school, putting students ahead in college with basic science classes already completed.

In the end, it gives students goals.

“I want to try to become a pediatrics nurse or a doctor to work with kids and babies,” said Braena Bakker, another senior at MHS.

“Get my MD and specialize in cardiothoracic surgery or trauma surgery,” Martinez said .

Project Lead the Way isn’t the only program MHS offers.

There are two others, including concurrent enrollment at Pikes Peak Community College or UCCS, and Extended Study.

So far, students have saved more than $770,000 on college tuition.