COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been charged in the first homicide of 2017, according to Colorado Springs police.

Authorities on Tuesday charged 34-year-old Matthew Allan Stroker with second degree murder of 39-year-old Edward Eugene Lyles.

Police found Lyles unresponsive on January 4 in the 4300 block of Northpark Drive. He was treated at a local hospital for head trauma which police later attributed to injuries from an assault that happened the day before.

On January 8, police arrested Stroker for the second degree assault of Lyles.

Lyles did of his injuries on Tuesday, January 10; a subsequent autopsy ruled his manner of death as a homicide, according to authorities.

This is the first homicide of 2017. Last year at this time, there were no homicides in Colorado Springs.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP.