COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Area schools were temporarily locked down Tuesday afternoon after police investigated what was later found to be a false report of a shooting in Colorado Springs.

It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Osprey Ridge Drive near Harrier Ridge Drive.

Police say they received a report of a shooting in the area, with the suspect on the roof of a house and multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, the reporting party was one of the victims.

Officers who arrived at the scene say the reporting party had not been shot and an investigation revealed the incident had not occurred and it was falsely reported.

Police arrested 21-year-old Zachery Henderson for false reporting to authorities.

Area schools were locked down temporarily while the situation was resolved.