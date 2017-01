Related Coverage PHOTOS: Wind damage in southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Monday’s windstorm has left some county residents recovering from the extreme winds that caused damage across southern Colorado.

If you need help finding resources or are a senior or disabled resident needing help with debris cleanup, you can call 719-575-8888.

The El Paso County Office of Emergency Management encourages you to check on your neighbors if there is no power in the area.

Those who are low-income or uninsured as well as others may be eligible for assistance from various groups. There are also resources for those who think tree damage may be a safety issue.

Here are some power outage safety tips courtesy Colorado Springs Utilities:

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Most food requiring refrigeration can be kept safely in a closed refrigerator for several hours. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours, while a full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours . >> Click here for more information.

Use flashlights for emergency lighting; candles can cause fires.

Never burn charcoal for heating or cooking indoors.

Never use your oven as a source of heat.

If the power may be out for a prolonged period, plan to go to another location (relative’s home, friend’s home, public facility) that has heat to keep warm.

Do not use fuel-burning cooking appliances indoors or inside garages or covered porch areas.

Turn off or disconnect appliances and other equipment in case of a momentary power “surge” that can damage computers and other devices. Consider adding surge protectors.

Only use generators away from your home and never run a generator inside a home or garage. Never connect it to a home electrical system unless it is designated and intended for that use.