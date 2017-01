Related Coverage Air Force Academy cadet killed in mid-air plane crash

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A funeral service is scheduled for a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet and his father, who were killed in a plane crash.

Cadet 4th Class Timothy Barber and his father, retired Lt. Col. Greg Barber, died December 31 in a private plane crash near Dallas.

Timothy Barber was assigned to Cadet Squadron 03. Greg Barber was an Air Force pilot and flight instructor who flew several aircraft during his career.

The funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. January 12 in the Cadet Protestant Chapel at the Air Force Academy. The Barbers will be interred at the Air Force Academy cemetery after the funeral service.