COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs firefighters were busy Monday, responding to house fires along with downed trees and power lines.

Monday afternoon, a tree fell on power lines near a home on 23rd Street. Neighbors said the power lines arced and sparked a fire, setting the gas meter on fire. The fire then spread into the walls of the house.

“It exploded,” neighbor Kimberly Polendo said. “Two loud explosions. Felt like two bombs shook my house. And then the whole side of the house was inflamed.”

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Firefighters said some small grass fires also sparked Monday, but they were able to get them under control quickly.