COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Since the wind storm, you don’t have to look far to see a downed tree.

The guys at Front Range Arborists say they’ve already cleaned up more than 150 trees, though they estimate over a thousand down across town.

It isn’t cheap – just an average tree removal can be anywhere from $1,000 to $1,800.

According the city of Colorado Springs, if the tree is between the sidewalk and the street, it will typically belong to the city.

If the tree is on your property, it’s considered your tree – which you will have to shell out for.

Front Range Arborists say they’re working to get emergencies taken care of first, including trees in the road, on cars, or through roofs which is exactly what happened to the Clayton’s.

“It sounded like an explosion,” said James Clayton. “I hear my wife scream and that’s when we rushed in there and we saw the debris on the floor and the hole in the ceiling from the tree poking through.”

Jason Sharp, Arborist Manager at Front Range Arborists said, “The emergency load is looking probably until tomorrow morning as far as securing and safety all of the trees that came down on houses but it will be weeks as far as cleaning up.”