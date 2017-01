U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Air Force Academy cadets will march in the 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade in the nation’s capital on January 20.

Cadet 1st Class Sara Fishbein will lead the 83 cadets on the 1.7 mile route from the Capitol to the White House. Fishbein will salute the newly sworn-in president, Donald Trump, as the cadets pass the reviewing stand.

Academy cadets have marched in every Inauguration Parade since the 43rd Inauguration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1957.

The parade will immediately follow the swearing-in and inaugural address of the new president, which begins at 10 a.m. Mountain Time on January 20.