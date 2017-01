Harrison School District buses damaged in windstorm View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 22 Harrison School District buses were damaged in Monday's windstorm. / Mike Duran - FOX21 News 22 Harrison School District buses were damaged in Monday's windstorm. / Mike Duran - FOX21 News 22 Harrison School District buses were damaged in Monday's windstorm. / Mike Duran - FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nearly half of Harrison School District’s bus fleet was damaged in Monday’s windstorm, according to district officials.

The storm damaged 22 of the district’s 50 buses, which are stored in southern Colorado Springs. Many had windows broken out by wind, sand, and other debris.

District officials said all students were able to get to school safely on Tuesday. To replace some of the broken windows, workers took intact windows from buses that were undergoing unrelated repairs. Colorado Springs School District 11 also lent the district six buses.