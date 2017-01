COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Strong winds pushed down fences and took down trees.

“I came out and I looked at it and I said, ‘whoa, this is way out of hand,'” said William Oliver, whose home was damaged by the strong winds.

But Gabriel Roddy came home to a sight he wasn’t expecting.

“On our way back this morning, we found out about the news. Our neighbor had informed us that there was a huge hole in the wall,” Roddy said.

A part of a roof came flying towards Roddy’s home early Monday morning.

“I heard this loud crash, kind of, you know from a big, strong blast of wind. And then I decided I better get up and investigate it. So, I walked out of my bedroom, ready to go downstairs, I saw daylight coming through the roof, and I said, ‘wait a minute,'” Oliver said.

“It’s unbelievable, but the distance is what’s even more interesting, is that it had to fly across the street and hit the second level of our house. The wind must have been blowing quite fast,” Roddy said.

It’s a scary sight of what could have happened if Roddy and his wife were home.

“It’s just a blessing that we weren’t home ’cause it probably would have killed any of us that were in the house,” Roddy said.