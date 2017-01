COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dozens of professional truck drivers are hunkering down at rest stops along I-25 and delaying their trips until the wind gusts calm down.

“Believe me it’s scary,” said Terry Duncan, a professional truck driver. “It’s scary, it is.”

Duncan has been a professional truck driver for nearly 40 years and says today’s winds are unlike any he’s ever seen.

“Best bet is to find some place and park until this dies down and that’s what I’m going to do,” said Duncan. “If it takes until 10 o’clock tonight, fine I’ll do it, but as far as this wind is going on, no I wouldn’t even chance it.”

The Colorado Department of Transportation suspended all semi and commercial truck driving in El Paso County but not before dozens were blown over on the highway.

“If you’re empty and you don’t have no weight on your truck like driving in snow, if you don’t have any weight, the wind will just pick this trailer up and just toss it over you know,” said Duncan.

All stationed trucks will have to wait and until further notice by CDOT until they can resume driving on the highways.

“Either I’ll pull out the TV, go get me a good meal and just sit and wait it out,” said Duncan.

Colorado State Patrol says at least 36 semis overturned today due to the high wind gusts across town.

CDOT lifted the High Wind Restriction from Monument to New Mexico just after 7:30 p.m.