COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for two suspects who attempted to burglarize a man’s home Monday.

It happened just before noon in the 3500 block of Van Teylingen Drive near North Carefree Circle.

The victim told police two unknown men knocked on his door asking for someone named “Jason.”

When the victim told the suspects he did not know anyone by that name, one of the suspects revealed a handgun and tried to force his way inside the home, according to authorities.

Police say the victim was able to slam the door shut, keeping the suspects from entering the home.

The suspects fled the area on foot.