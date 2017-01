COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are investigating after a suspect robbed a TCF Bank in northeast Colorado Springs Monday night.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at the bank located at 9265 North Union Boulevard near Briargate Parkway.

Police say the suspect handed a note to the teller demanding money, then fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. There was no weapon seen, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall, weighing 230 pounds. He was wearing dark-rimmed glasses, a flat-billed cap and a brown Carhartt-style jacket and dark pants.

The CSPD Robbery Unit is further investigating this incident.