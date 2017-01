COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a robbery suspect who stole cash from Academy Bank in Colorado Springs Saturday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the bank inside the Walmart Supercenter located at 3201 East Platte Avenue.

Police say the man demanded cash from the tellers then fled in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities have no other suspect or vehicle information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.