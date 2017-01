COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hurricane-force wind gusts of up to 100 miles per hour are causing problems in Colorado Springs this morning.

Road closures

Downed trees and power lines are blocking lanes on roads across the city. As of 8 a.m., no full road closures are in effect. Use caution and allow extra time for your commute.

Power outages are being reported across the city. Drivers should treat darkened intersections as four-way stops.

The Colorado State Patrol is reporting multiple large vehicle rollovers in the area.

Power outages

Power outages have been reported across Colorado Springs. As of 8:00 a.m., Colorado Springs Utilities is reporting the following major outages:

About 4,100 customers in the area of West Cheyenne Boulevard, Nevada Avenue, and Interstate 25.

About 2,200 customers in the area of Cheyenne Meadows Road, Highway 115, South Academy Boulevard, and Interstate 25.

About 6,900 customers in the area of Fountain Boulevard, Academy Boullevard, and Milton E. Proby Parkway.

School closings and delays

Several schools are closed or delayed due to power outages.

Pikes Peak Community College Centennial Campus is closed. Employees should report to the Rampart Range campus.

Pikes Peak BOCES and School of Excellence is closed. Staff should report.

The Vanguard School is closed.

Cheyenne Mountain District 12 will not have preschool.

Forecast

High wind warnings are posted for the I-25 corridor though this afternoon. Wind gusts from 60-80 mph will be possible this afternoon.

The strong westerly and downsloping wind will warm us up into the 50s and 60s.

Cooler temps Tuesday with breezy to windy conditions.

Warmer and windy again Wednesday with temps well above average.

Our next winter storm moves in Thursday afternoon and Friday with some snow showers possible and much colder temps.