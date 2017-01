COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities on Monday arrested a known fugitive with an out-of-state warrant for sex trafficking.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Lionstone Drive off North Murray Boulevard.

The fugitive, identified as D’Angelo Conner, had a federal arrest warrant issued out of New York for sex trafficking of a minor, according to authorities.

Officials attempted to contact Conner on Sunday but he fled in a vehicle.

Police say they followed Conner the following day after locating his vehicle in the area of East Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive. He was taken into custody.

Another individual who was with Conner, identified as Jeffrey Melvin, was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Both were transported to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.