COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Restrictions are in effect for high-profile vehicles on southeastern Colorado highways.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said commercial semis, tractor trailers, commercial buses, and other high-profile commercial vehicles are not allowed on roadways in El Paso County until further notice.

The restriction is also in place for Interstate 25 from Monument Hill to New Mexico.

Several local school districts are canceling afternoon bus service due to the restrictions. Tap here for a list.

Mountain Metropolitan Transit bus service is also suspended.

Dozens of semis and buses overturned on highways in the Pikes Peak region Monday morning.

El Paso County is under a high wind advisory until 5 p.m.