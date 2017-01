COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after four suspects burglarized an ACE Cash Express in Colorado Springs, then led officers on a high-speed car chase after fleeing the scene.

It happened Monday just before 3:30 a.m. at the business located at 6910 North Academy Boulevard.

Police say at the scene they found four individuals running from the business’s open back door. Additional officers responded to the area and a short time later saw a vehicle leaving the area.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the car, but it failed to stop. After a short vehicle pursuit, the suspects fled the area, speeding and running red lights in a grey sedan, according to authorities.

Police say the pursuit was terminated due to the suspects’ reckless driving.

The investigation is continuing.