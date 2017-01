CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Authorities have arrested a man wanted for eluding, attempted first degree assault on a peace officer and other charges.

It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday after officers were dispatched to the area of 675 Family Center Drive to assist the Florence Police Department.

Officers were asked to locate a blue Chevrolet pickup driven by Justin Evans, who police say was in pursuit with Florence police earlier that day.

While talking with residents, officers heard and saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle speeding up the access road to the apartment complex.

Officers attempted to stop and identify the driver, who failed to yield. Police say an officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the fleeing vehicle.

The pursuit was terminated for the safety of the citizens, according to authorities.

Deputies contacted Evans as he was driving the pickup in Teller County and arrested him. He and a passenger, who was also arrested, were transported back to the Fremont County Detention Center.

Evans has been charged with vehicular eluding, attempted first degree assault on a peace officer, failure to drive in a single lane, multiple counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, and other charges. Evans also has charges from other area agencies.

There is no information on the arrested passenger at this time.