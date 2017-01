COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested in Colorado Springs after a standoff with authorities Saturday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Chapman Drive.

An investigation revealed the suspect, identified as Victor Woods, pointed a gun at the victim then barricaded himself inside an apartment and refused to come out.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to the situation and the suspect surrendered.