COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

January 9 Fugitive Finder View as list View as gallery Open Gallery ALONZO ALIRE is a Hispanic Male, 30 years old, 6’3” tall, and 240 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ALIRE is wanted for Forgery, Veh. Eluding, Poss II, Dist/Manf/Disp/Sale I-II. PATRICK BYERS is a White Male, 29 years old, 5’9” tall, and 130 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. BYERS is wanted for Con Menacing DV. DANIEL BRADFORD GOFF is a White Male, 46 years old, 5’11” tall, and 191 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. GOFF is wanted for Robbery. ELORA JEAN LUCERO is a White Female, 22 years old, 5’2” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. LUCERO is wanted for Flight - Escape. MICHAEL MARTINEZ is a Hispanic Male, 26 years old, 5’9” tall, and 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MARTINEZ is wanted for 1st Degree Criminal Trespass x2, False Info to a Pawnbroker. SAMANTHA MICHELLE PERRY is a White Female, 21 years old, 5’3” tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. PERRY is wanted for Flight – Escape. FRED MONROE WILLIFORD is a White Male, 35 years old, 5’10” tall, and 200 lbs., with red hair and hazel eyes. WILLIFORD is wanted for Flight – Escape.

