From Fort Carson (11:20 a.m.):

Fort Carson has experienced damages due to high winds and adverse weather. All people on Fort Carson have been directed to shelter in place until further notice.

The Exchange and Education Center are closed due to gas leaks. The Commissary has limited services. The Fort Carson child development centers cannot receive any more children because they have reached maximum capacity.

Those who have received personal property damages while on Fort Carson may file a claim through the Staff Judge Advocate office after filing with their personal insurance company and getting a police report from the military police desk.

Minor injuries have been reported due to falls.

Highway 115 is closed at South Academy Boulevard due to high winds.