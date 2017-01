EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County hopes to do an initial assessment of the roof damage and make temporary repairs with the of reopening the Terry R. Harris Judicial Complex by noon Tuesday, January 10.

Hurricane-force winds tore off large sections of the South Tower roof and toppled a communications antenna on the top of the building Monday morning, officials said.

The complex was evacuated and the Sheriff’s Office set up a temporary closure of streets and sidewalks surrounding the building to protect drivers and pedestrians from falling and blowing debris.

Courthouse staff should plan for the building to reopen at noon; jurors should report at 1 p.m.

If you have a scheduled appointment, call 719-452-5000 for additional scheduling information.