COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a traffic crash that happened early Sunday just before 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of Briargate Boulevard near Gibralter Drive.

Police say a blue Ford Escape with four occupants – all adults in their late-teens – was traveling westbound in the area when the female driver lost control of the car and hit the curb on the north side of the road, causing the car to flip.

The car knocked down a utility pole and a telecommunication box before it came to rest, according to authorities.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for related traffic offenses and damage to property, officials said.