COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The city’s emergency agencies were busy responding to calls for service all over the Springs on Monday.

To better serve the community, the city activated their Emergency Operations Center, which pulls together people from a variety of departments and agencies so they can coordinate resources and share information.

By 1 p.m., Dispatch had received more than 1,100 calls for service.

Both the Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs Utilities brought in extra crews to help respond.

CSU says at one point, around 20,000 customers were without power and they were working 300 different outage situations.

CSU says they anticipate to have crews working through the night to restore power.

As of 9:30 p.m. there are still thousands of customers without power.