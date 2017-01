COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 5-year-old boy was injured when the trailer he was camping in with his family blew over Monday morning, according to Cheyenne Mountain State Park officials.

Park officials said the child sustained a laceration to his head. He was in the camper with his mom and another child. Another camp visitor took the three to the emergency room.

The park is closed until further notice due to wind damage. The wind blew down power lines in front of the park entrance, according to park officials.

Park staff said no other injuries have been reported.