COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities have arrested two wanted criminals in Colorado Springs.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Busch Avenue.

Police say they received information from Crime Stoppers regarding the location of James Sanders, a wanted male felon. After authorities set up containment on the trailer, they made contact with a woman, later identified as Amy Michels, jumping out the back door.

Sanders was found outside the residence, throwing a small object – later discovered to be a bag containing approximately 2.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine – onto the ground.

Authorities say Sanders had two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant. He was taken into custody without incident.

Michels was found to have a felony probable cause affidavit which needed to be served. She was taken into custody without incident.