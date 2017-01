CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred near the Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort on Sunday.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Chaffee County Road 162, about four miles west of Highway 285.

Troopers say a pedestrian, identified as 21-year-old Karter Hopkins of Aurora, was crossing Chaffee County Road on a private driveway when he was hit by a 1998 Dodge Ram 2500 traveling eastbound.

After the impact, the Dodge continued eastbound, sliding off the right side of the road and colliding with a large rock. Troopers say the Dodge rotated clockwise, coming to rest on its wheels facing northwest.

Hopkins sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by the Chaffee County Coroner.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 33-year-old Zacky Austin of Nathrop, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing his seatbelt.

Officials say alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected factors at this time.

Hopkins did not cross in a crosswalk and the area was dark at the time of the crash, according to authorities.