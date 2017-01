PUEBLO, Colo — In 2016 Colorado saw another year of relatively high gun sales.

With one of the first major gun shows of the year happening in Pueblo over weekend we wanted to find out if that trend is continuing so far in 2017.

In 2008 roughly 200,000 guns were sold in the state.

Ever since that year sales have steadily risen.

At least 300,000 guns were sold every year since 2012.

We went to the Tanner Gun Show to see if this trend will continue.

Mark Rickaby and his wife Karrey are part of the rising trend.

She got her first hand gun for Christmas for personal safety.

“When we first moved to Colorado I had someone come up to my vehicle and wouldn’t leave me alone and I felt if I had my own protection, just him even seeing it, would have pretty much been ‘I’ll leave her alone,'” said Karrey Fiddler.

Gun show vendor Bob Steers said a lot of people came through to buy guns.

“Again, the ladies are leading the trend. They are buying more guns than I think men are,” said Steer.

But why are more people buying guns?

Bob said it’s politically motivated.

“We’re all concerned that guns may become non available, or at least more difficult to come by,” said Steer.

With President Elect Donald Trump coming into office, “I don’t think there will be any less. It’s becoming a very fun thing for people to do and I think it’s increasing in popularity,” said Steer.

Karrey also said gun sales will increase, but for a different reason.

“I think that it will probably increase the sales, because people feel like they have more rights, especially women. More of us owning weapons aren’t a bad thing. It’s a good thing,” said Fiddler.

Also on the rise in 2016 was concealed carry permits in El Paso County.

With close to 3000 more given out compared to 2015.