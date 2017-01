Related Coverage AMBER ALERT: Two boys taken by their mom

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert from De Beque Marshal’s Office for 84-year-old Donald Kermit Cramer.

Cramer was last seen Saturday, January 7th at 1:30 p.m. when he left for a drive in Mesa County in a gold 2003 GMC Yukon with Colorado license plate number 107-CYR. The car has a dent on the front bumper.

Cramer is described as a white man with grey hair. He is about six feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white cowboy hat. Cramer has a small white dog with him.

According to CBI, Cramer needs medication.

If you think you may have seen or know where he is contact the De Beque Marshal’s Office at 970-589-6017.