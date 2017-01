COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash early Saturday in Colorado Springs.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Academy Boulevard.

Police say a man, identified as a Colorado Springs resident, was in the road when he was hit by a car.

The man, whose name is not being released, was transported to a local hospital where he is in serious but stable condition, according to authorities. He is being treated for multiple serious injuries and remains in the intensive care unit.

Police say the driver of the car was evaluated by a DUI specialist but no arrests were made.

Speeding does not appear to be a factor in this crash, officials say.

The investigation is ongoing.