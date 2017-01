COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A young Colorado Springs is boy making a courageous decision to do something most kids his age normally wouldn’t.

Nearly three years ago, nine-year-old Ayden made the decision to grow his hair out as a way to honor his uncle Jason, who passed away from cancer in July.

“He would be happy and proud of me,” said Ayden Coahran.

“My brother would be really proud, be extremely proud,” said Erik Coahran. “Jason was very charismatic and always helped people so to him this would be something big to see his nephew doing something like this.”

Although at times it was hard, Ayden stuck with it, keeping the memory of his uncle always in mind.

“He gets frustrated where somebody mistakes him for a girl or says something to him but his uncle Jason told him just kind of laugh that off which he’s really done,” said Coahran.

Having never grown his hair out before, Ayden says some parts were harder than others.

“Really brushing it is hard because I have so much,” said Ayden.

But on Saturday, that all changed.

“Kind of a shock,” said Coahran. “He hasn’t had short hair since kindergarten but it was really good to see.”

“It feels a lot colder like my dad said,” said Ayden.

“He was determined,” said Coahran. “His uncle put that in him put that perseverance and he’s just an amazing kid.”

Ayden plans on donating all of his hair to the organization Wigs for Kids, which provides free wigs to children battling cancer.