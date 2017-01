COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man’s date in Colorado Springs did not end the way he thought it would Friday after he was robbed at gunpoint.

It happened just after noon at a home in the 1400 block of Tappan Circle near Potter Drive.

Police say the victim brought home a girl he met online. A short time later, two men – one armed with a revolver – forced their way inside the home.

The victim was robbed of his wallet, jewelry and gaming stations. Police say the victim’s car was also taken by possibly an additional suspect.

According to authorities, the suspects fled in a silver or gray Volkswagen.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.