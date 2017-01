COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — K-Cups for beer? It’s definitely a possibility!

Keurig and Anheuser-Busch InBev announced they are teaming up to launch what they call an “in-home alcohol drink system.”

The companies are still doing some research but the device will be able to pour beer, spirits and mixers using the technology from Keurig’s “Kold” drink system.

The companies did not specify a name or a timeline and a prototype has yet to be announced.