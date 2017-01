Related Coverage Police investigating shooting on Carmel Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The man wanted in connection to two separate shootings is now behind bars after authorities tracked him down in Phoenix, Arizona.

Richard Allon Spanks was arrested Wednesday by FBI agents without incident.

Spanks was the remaining suspect wanted in connection to the November 26 homicide on Carmel Drive and the November 29 double homicide on Mosswood Lane.

In the weeks leading up to the arrest, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Homicide Unit asked for help from the FBI after learning that Spanks may have fled the state.

Spanks was wanted for first degree murder.