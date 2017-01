COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s breeding season for coyotes.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning residents in rural and metro areas to be aware of potential for conflicts as coyotes are less tolerant of human presence during the months of January and February.

This time last year, CPW officials received reports of a young girl in Centennial nipped at by a coyote and in another instance a grandmother walking her grandson in a stroller was approached by an aggressive coyote in Aurora. In Lakewood, there were four separate incidents of a coyote baring its teeth at citizens.

Additionally, there have been several reports of coyotes with mange throughout the Denver metro area. Mange is caused by small skin parasites called mites. The disease is highly contagious and pet owners are strongly advised to keep their pets away from coyotes.

“In addition to transferring disease, unfortunately, coyotes can see our pets as a prey source; so pet owners need to be extra diligent about protecting their animals,” said Liza Hunholz, area wildlife manager for Denver.

Coyotes are omnivores and will eat everything from bird seed and rodents to berries and garbage, sometimes even free-roaming cats and dogs.

“We hate to see citizens lose their pets to wildlife, but wildlife can’t tell the difference between your dog and a skunk, raccoon, or other wild prey.” Hunholz added.

CPW issued the following tips for residents:

Don’t feed wildlife

Haze coyotes when you see them

Protect your pets

Dog owners should also take the following precautions:

Always supervise your pet outside, especially at dawn and dusk

Keep your dog on a short leash while recreating, even in areas where off leash is allowed- avoid retractable leashes

Do not allow your dog to play or interact with a coyote

If possible, pick up your dog when coyotes are visible

Avoid potential den sites and thick vegetation

If you must leave your dog outside, secure it in a fully enclosed kennel

Cat owners should recognize that the only way to keep cats safe is to keep them indoors.

CPW says coyotes are usually timid animals and normally run away if confronted. However, over 25 people have been by coyotes in the Denver metro area since 2007.

Officials say coyote attacks on humans are rare and can usually be traced to people feeding them, a nearby den site where a coyote might feel threatened or another dog or pet in a coyote’s presence.

If you witness a coyote or pack of coyotes behaving aggressively, report the incident to a local CPW office immediately.

If you are bitten or scratched by a coyote, seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Watch a coyote safety video courtesy CPW below.