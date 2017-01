PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Federico Valles, 23, is described as a Hispanic male, 6’, 170 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Valles has a warrant for Contempt of Court on the charge of Burglary. He also has two warrants for Failure to Comply which includes charges of Prohibited Use of a Weapon and Theft. His total bond amount is $30,000.

Nathaniel Gutierrez, 22, is described as a Hispanic male, 6’04”, 275 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Gutierrez has a total of six warrants which include: A no bond warrant for Failure to Comply on the charge of False Reporting. Two additional Failure to Comply warrants which includes the charges of Theft, Motor Vehicle Theft, and Criminal Mischief. Two warrants for Contempt of Court which includes two charges of Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft. A Failure to Appear warrant which includes the charges of Trespassing with Intent to Commit a Crime, Motor Vehicle Theft, Pawnbroker – False Information by Seller, Theft and Habitual Offender. His total bond amount is $13,500.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.