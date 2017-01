Related Coverage Live Stream

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Southern Colorado residents are waking up to snow and dangerous wind chills this morning. Here’s all the information you need to start your day.

Road conditions

CDOT is reporting icy and snow-packed spots on highways across the Front Range.

>> Stream FOX21 Morning News for a live look at road conditions.

Traction laws

A traction law is in effect on Highway 67 from Cripple Creek to Divide. All vehicles must use snow tires, tires with the mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains, or four-wheel drive.

Closures and delays

Most Colorado Springs-area school districts are closed Thursday. Several other schools and businesses are on a delayed start.

>> Full list of closings and delays.

Flight cancellations

About 145 flights have been cancelled at Denver International Airport, including several flights to and from Colorado Springs.

>> Check DIA flight status.

>> Check Colorado Springs Airport flight status.

Some airlines are waiving flight change fees for passengers who are scheduled to travel to, from, and through Colorado airports Thursday.

Terms and conditions vary by airline. Tap the name of each airline for details:

>> Frontier

>> Southwest

>> United

Weather alerts

El Paso, Pueblo, and Fremont counties are under a winter weather advisory until 11 a.m. Friday. Teller County is under a winter storm warning until 11 a.m. Friday.

Winter Storm Warnings continue for Teller County & western El Paso County. Heavy snow & blowing snow through Friday. pic.twitter.com/tFMI437kEA — FOX21 News (@FOX21News) January 5, 2017

>> Get the latest weather alerts.

Forecast

We could see 5 to 7 inches of snow in northern El Paso County and 8-10 inches in Teller County by the time the storm moves out Friday.

Be prepared for blowing snow and single digits with wind chill numbers below zero Thursday.

The storm moves out Friday with slightly warmer temps and sunshine this weekend.