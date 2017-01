COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sprouts Farmers Market is opening its third Colorado Springs location this spring, according to the company.

The grocery store will be located at the southwest corner of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road. It’s expected to open sometime this spring.

This will be the third Sprouts location in Colorado Springs. There’s one at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard, and another at the intersection of Northgate Boulevard and Voyager Parkway.

The company will be hiring more than 100 employees for the new store. Applications are not yet being accepted.

Sprouts plans to open a total of 35 new stores nationwide in 2017.