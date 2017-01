PUEBLO, Colo. — A man has been arrested on child abuse charges after a baby was brought to the hospital with multiple injuries, according to police.

David German, 20, is charged with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. Police said the victim, a 23-month-old girl, was taken to the hospital around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. She had a skull fracture and bruises to her abdomen, arms, legs, back, and face.

The victim was airlifted to a Denver hospital for further treatment.