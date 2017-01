PUEBLO, Colo. — A man who identified himself as “Crazy Wolf” was arrested after causing a disturbance at a McDonald’s and then trying to get into a police car Thursday morning.

Police said around 10 a.m., they were called to the McDonald’s on West Sixth Street because a man was causing a disturbance. When officers arrived, the man had left. Police found him a short time later in the area of Sixth Street and Greenwood Street. He tried to get into a police car before running away, according to police.

When officers caught up with the man and tried to arrest him, he tried to reach into his coat pocket several times, according to police. He was growling and howling and continued to resist arrest until officers tased him, according to police.

The man told police his name was “Crazy Wolf,” but police identified him as Ruben Gamez, 44. Police said they found a handgun in his coat pocket.

Gamez is charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender, felony menacing, attempted second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and a restraining order violation.