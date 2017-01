FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Cecil Cumins, 62, is wanted for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sexual assault on a child pattern of abuse, and sexual exploitation of a child.

Deputies said they learned about the assault in February. A warrant for Cumins’ arrest was issued on March 4, but he had already left the area.

Deputies said Cumins has recently been spotted in Fremont County. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 719-276-5555 option 1, or Crime Stoppers at 719-275-STOP (7867). Your information could earn you a cash reward.