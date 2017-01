Related Coverage Colorado Springs Airport ready to take on the snow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Snowy weather brings in work around the clock.

“We’re to what we call first priorities, to where we keep a runway, all the taxiways and the ramps available for the flying public,” said Nicholas Condon, operation supervisor with the Colorado Springs Airport.

The Colorado Springs Airport has a crew of 24 people. Twelve of them work 12-hour shifts at a time.

This year, the airport invested more than $1 million in new snow removal equipment, bringing their total count to 66 pieces of equipment.

“This is technology airports have been using for a long time. We’ve had a couple of combination piece equipment for years. We did get a couple new pieces this year, so we got more equipment out here than we ever have before,” Condon said.

As long as snow is falling, airport officials say crews are out on the runways consistently.

Once the runways are clear, it can take an additional eight to 10 hours to clean up the rest of the airport, including taxiways, ramps, sidewalks and more.

Thursday, plows and broom operations were out in full force.

“We push the majority of the snow off with the plow and then the broom comes behind it to sweep it clean,” Condon said.

The process to clear the runway can take about 20 minutes.

Crews will remain on snow patrol until the snow stops falling.

Airport officials said they’re budgeted to spend nearly $700,000 on snow preparations next year.