COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More than 1,000 toys were delivered to children at Colorado Springs hospitals Thursday. The coloring books, crayons, and toys were all donated by public service employees from AMR and the Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters Association.

Those involved said helping people is just what they do, and it’s nice to see some happier faces.

“We donated a little over 1,000 items today,” AMR paramedic Brian Sanfilippo said. “Half to Memorial Central and half to Penrose St. Francis Hospital. When we work with kids, it’s one of the hardest things we do, and we just want to work together and see what we can do to make their lives just a little bit easier when they’re staying at the hospital.”

The group plans to make this an annual event, and wants to make it even bigger next year.