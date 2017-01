FOUNTAIN, Colo — While a lot of us around southern Colorado are used to getting this much snow, other parts of El Paso are caught completely off guard by how much snow is falling in their area.

People in Fountain knew they would be getting snow, but when you’re expecting 2-3 inches and you get 5-7; it can make a big difference.

This is Jennifer Hooks first year living in Fountain.

“When we moved in everyone said, ‘oh, it doesn’t snow that much here.’ so we’re like, ‘great,”” but now she’s shoveling snow after a long day at work.

It’s not all bad though, “I don’t see a problem with it, especially because I don’t have to travel in it,” said Hooks.

A lot of other people did have to travel in it, including up and down Ohio Street and along north Santa Fe in Fountain.

They were plowing with 5 trucks for the 106 miles worth of roads.

Comparatively, Colorado Springs has 50 snow plows.

For fountains Streets Superintendent Bill Hughes this wasn’t the most snow he’s ever seen in the city, but it did come as a little bit of a shock.

“We weren’t expecting this much snow. At 7 o’clock this morning we had dry pavement down here and then by about 8:30 it came in and dumped this on us here in a short period of time,” said Hughes.

On a day where Fountain was getting a taste of what a lot of other southern Colorado cities see during a snow storm, Jennifer was focusing on the positive of it all.

“Definitely a pretty sight,” said Hooks.