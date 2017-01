COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Once the snow stops, the clock starts.

Homeowners and businesses have a limited amount of time to clear their sidewalks after a snowstorm.

“The quicker you get out there, if the snow hasn’t had a chance to melt yet, that’s the easiest time to do it,” said Mitch Hammes, Neighborhood Services Manager for the City of Colorado Springs.

Residents must shovel their sidewalks within 24 hours of the end of the snow event and businesses must have them cleared by 5 p.m. the next day.

But for some the task is nearly impossible.

“Sometimes there’s elderly folks that need help, someone may be disabled, or maybe someone is just out of town and can’t get to the shoveling,” said Sara Poe, Assistant Director of the Council Of Neighbors and Organizations or CONO.

So the city and CONO teamed up and created the Snow Angel Program.

“CONO is a nonprofit here in town that serves neighborhoods, neighborhood organizations, HOAs, we help empower those neighborhoods to work better together,” said Poe.

The Snow Angel Program initially started as an effort to keep sidewalks clear so kids could get to school, but it’s since expanded to neighborhoods all over.

“It can be an informal program or a very formal program,” said Poe. “Some neighborhoods just kind of help each other by shoveling and they continue on to the next house, other neighborhoods are very formal and put a sticker like this in the window.”

No matter the method, it’s a small gesture that can go a long way.

“Its a good way to get to know your neighbors and to have a sense of pride in the community,” said Hammes.

Neighborhoods interested in setting up a Snow Angel Program can contact CONO at 719-471-3105 for tips on how to get started.